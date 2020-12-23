Shooting in Newstead sends one person to ECMC

Deputies say the shooting happening in a restaurant parking lot at 12976 Main Road in the town of Newstead.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office reports that a shooting Tuesday night in Newstead has sent one person to the hospital.

Deputies say the shooting happening in a restaurant parking lot at 12976 Main Road in the town of Newstead.

The shooting happened during an incident that was reported to deputies as a disturbance.

The individual was taken to Erie County Medical Center and is listed in stable conditions, according to the sheriff's office.

The incident is under investigation and a suspect is in custody.