x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Crime

Shooting in Newstead sends one person to ECMC

Deputies say the shooting happening in a restaurant parking lot at 12976 Main Road in the town of Newstead.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Photo of an ambulance seen from the sanitary space.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office reports that a shooting Tuesday night in Newstead has sent one person to the hospital.

Deputies say the shooting happening in a restaurant parking lot at 12976 Main Road in the town of Newstead.

The shooting happened during an incident that was reported to deputies as a disturbance. 

The individual was taken to Erie County Medical Center and is listed in stable conditions, according to the sheriff's office.

The incident is under investigation and a suspect is in custody.

2 On Your Side will update this story if, and when, new information becomes available. The sheriff's office says no other information will be made available Tuesday night.

Related Articles