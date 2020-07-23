'Shoot Review' multi-agency effort aims to reduce violent crime in Buffalo

Modeled after similar program in Milwaukee, local and federal law enforcement agencies will meet weekly working to solve both homicides and non-fatal shootings.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new initiative in the City of Buffalo aims to bring together local and federal law enforcement resources to reduce violent crime in the city through the arrests of those responsible for homicides and non-fatal shootings.

Called Shoot Review, members of the Buffalo Police, U.S. Attorney's Office, Erie County District Attorney's Office, the Bureau of Alcohol,Tobacco and Firearms and others will meet once a week to review information and compare notes about shootings from the week before.

The effort is modeled after a similar initiative in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, that saw a 17 percent reduction in homicides and a 15 percent reduction in non-fatal shootings in just one year.

Police Commissioner Brian Lockwood and Erie County District Attorney John Flynn were among a law enforcement contingent from Buffalo who traveled to Milwaukee in March to learn how the program works.

Deputy Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia who will oversee the initiative.

In addition to the weekly meetings, an important facet of the program will be building trust with community members to increase their cooperation in helping solve crimes.

Buffalo has seen a marked increase in violence so far this year as compared to recent years. Between 2014 and 2019, the city saw a 10 percent average reduction in the number of homicides and fatal shootings.

This year in Buffalo, as in many other parts of the country, violence is the rise. In June and July alone, there have been 11 unsolved homicides so far.

Shoot Review will be funded by a $250,000 grant from the Department of Justice.