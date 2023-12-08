2 men shot in Buffalo's University District

The injuries to one of the men appear serious in nature, according to a Buffalo Police Department spokesperson.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two men were shot Saturday evening in the city's University District.

The shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. Saturday on the 200 block of Shirley Avenue, just west of Bailey Avenue and south of the University at Buffalo's south campus.

a 2 On Your Side photojournalist on the scene reported that at least one person was dead when he arrived before 7 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

Also on Saturday, a 35-year-old man was shot while outside around 2 a.m. at Broadway and Gibson Street, near the Broadway Market. That man was listed in stable condition.