BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is warning people of yet another phone scam that is spreading across Western New York.

The Sheriff's Office says that the caller is posing as a representative from the sheriff's office. The scammer is attempting to obtain personal information by, "various means and scenarios."

If you receive a call from 716-687-8427, you are asked to ignore the call and leave any voice message that is on the device.

Sheriff’s Office says they not calling area residents requesting personal information.