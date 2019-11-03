KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A mom says she walked in on a man while he was molesting her daughter. He's now in the Rowan County jail facing numerous charges involving rape of a child. His bond is over a million dollars.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) started their investigation on March 9, after a woman called 911 to report a sexual assault. Deputies were told the child involved and the woman were at a location different from the 911 call.

The mom told officers she had walked in on a man, she knows, molesting her 7-year-old daughter.The suspect was identified as Homer David Compton, Jr.

She said after calling 911, the man grabbled a rifle and threatened suicide, and that's when she grabbed her daughter and left the house.

The sheriff's office sent deputies to the address where the offense happened to talk to Compton. Officers say Compton refused to come out of the home and surrender to deputies, so the RCSO Special Response Unit was called to the scene.

After 20 minutes of negotiation with a detective, Compton agreed to come out of the house unarmed and was taken into custody.

He was taken to the sheriff's office for interviews. During the investigation, officers were able to determine that Compton had been involved sexually with the child for several months.

Homer Compton, Jr. was charged with a total of 6 counts of Statutory Rape, 2 counts of Statutory Sex Offense with a Child by an Adult, and 4 counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child.

His bond was set at $1,250,000 and he's was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center.

Deputies didn't elaborate on how the mom and the man know each other.