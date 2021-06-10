Jury deliberations to resume Thursday morning in Shane Casado trial

The murder trial turns on self-defense claims in the 2018 fatal shooting of his girlfriend in South Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side was told by a spokesperson for the Erie County District Attorney that the jury will be back at the courthouse at 9:30 a.m. Thursday to resume deliberations in the second-degree murder trial for Shane Casado.

He is accused in the November 2018 shooting death of 22-year-old Rachael Wierzbicki, who was in a relationship with Casado. Those jurors apparently are trying to pick through evidence presented with two different images of Casado tied to claims of domestic violence.

Some observers expected a quick verdict after the prosecution and defense rested. But the judge did carefully go over points such as self-defense, intent, deadly physical force, and a defense by justification.

That came after the defense attorney’s claim that Casado was worried that Wierzbicki had threatened violence in past relationships and that she was emotionally abusive. They also said that Casado had called 911 for police that night.

But prosecutors contend that he intentionally shot the victim twice with his .22 caliber rifle as they stood on the driveway where he was living in South Buffalo and that there is no real motive.

Whatever happened that night, jurors watched a video of Casado’s statement to police and heard a read back of testimony from witnesses. There were actually two people who said Wierzbicki wanted them to come along in her drive from Orchard Park as she confronted her boyfriend because he was having sex with other women.

One named Perkins said Wierzbicki attempted a hug that Casado shrugged off. He did not hear any actual argument between them or raised voices but did observe Wierzbicki apparently kicking a tire on Casado's car. He said he then saw Casado shoot her with the rifle.