MACHIAS, NY - New York State Police say they've arrested a sex offender in the Southtowns who was allegedly forcibly touching a family member confined to a wheelchair.

Miguel De Jesus, 70, of Machias, was arrested on several charges Friday including endangering the welfare of a physically disabled person, forcible touching, and aggravated family offense forcible touching.

The arrest came after Troopers responded to a domestic violence dispute in Machias, where they found De Jesus had been allegedly forcibly touching the family member.

De Jesus was already a registered sex offender from a forcible touching conviction three years ago.

He has appeared in court and was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail on $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond bail. Police say an order of protection was also issued for the victim.

Troopers are asking anyone with any more information to contact 716-353-4029.



