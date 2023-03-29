Union: Several NYS corrections officers injured in separate incidents

Eight NYS corrections officers were hurt in two separate incidents at Wende and Attica prisons.

ALDEN, N.Y. — Eight New York State corrections officers suffered injuries in two separate incidents involving inmates.

Three correction officers were hurt on March 24 after an inmate allegedly attacked an officer while returning to his cell at the Wende Correctional Facility.

A representative from the union said an inmate was ordered to submit to a search for contraband after he was allegedly disruptive during a dinner run. No contraband was found, but when the inmate was headed back to his cell, he turned and hit the officer in the face.

The inmate was placed in custody, but the union said he continued to be combative. The inmate was able to be subdued, but not before three officers were injured.

The officer that was struck had pain and swelling to his eye and cheek. Another officer suffered shoulder, elbow, and hand injuries and a third officer had injuries to their hand.

The inmate is currently serving a 16-year sentence for a 2019 manslaughter and assault charges out of Kings County.

On Sunday, five officers had to be treated after an inmate's tablet caught on fire at the Attica Correctional Facility.

The union says the inmate appeared "to have intentionally tampered with his tablet to set it on fire".

According to the union, four officers were treated at the prison's infirmary for burning eyes, nose, and throats. A fifth officer had to be taken to ECMC when he had become disoriented after being exposed to the smoke, according to the press release,

“Three more officers were injured after an inmate cannot follow simple staff directions. The amount of staff assaulted so far this year in New York as of the date of the Attica tablet incident is 330! That number is unacceptable and continues to occur. It is a direct result of the ridiculous HALT Act. Three days from the one-year anniversary of the implementation of HALT, we continue to point out the flawed legislation and it is evident that it has been a complete failure. Whatever positive changes the legislators who voted for HALT believed would happen, simply have not occurred. To the contrary, the only thing anyone entering and working in facilities like Wende and Attica are positive of is how unsafe they feel. Certain members of the legislature expect our members to keep them and the communities safe, yet completely turned their back on our safety and wellbeing.” - stated, Kenny Gold, NYSCOPBA Western Region Vice President.