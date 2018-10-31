BUFFALO, NY - A Buffalo teen is facing a murder charge after his arrest in connection with last month's shooting on Lisbon Avenue.

Damoni Alexander, 17, of Buffalo is accused of fatally shooting 20-year-old Brandon Williams just after midnight on September 29 on Lisbon, according to Buffalo Police.

Alexander was arrested five days later on October 4, and was formally charged Wednesday with second degree murder and second degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He's due back in court on December 21 where if convicted, he faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.

Until then, Alexander is being held on $200,000 bail or $500,000 bond.

