NEW YORK — New York has increased security at mosques and other houses of worship as a precaution.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Friday that state police have stepped up their patrols statewide.

He calls the shootings at mosques in New Zealand a "disgusting act of bigoted violence."

Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City also is providing extra security for Muslim community centers and mosques.

De Blasio says he wants the city's Muslims to know that New Yorkers "truly embrace" them and "have their backs."

The New York Police Department says it's committed to the safety of all houses of worship and the freedom to practice religion "without any fear."