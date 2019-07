BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo police officer was back in court on Tuesday for his second trial regarding accusations of using excessive force.

Corey Krug was in federal court for jury selection. He was acquitted in February of three charges related to two incidents, but he is being retried on another charge that the last jury deadlocked on.

Krug is accused of repeatedly hitting a man with a nightstick during an incident on Chippewa Street on Thanksgiving Day 2014.