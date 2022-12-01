2nd suspect arrested for Dunkirk shooting where 2 children were shot

An 8-year-old girl is still recovering from life threatening injuries she sustained in July from the shooting.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — A second suspect has been arrested for a shooting that injured two children in Dunkirk in July.

Juan Cruz-Corraliza, 40, of Dunkirk was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Office Fugitive from Justice Unit on Nov. 22, according to Dunkirk Police. He was found hiding in a trailer in the Town of Hanover.

Cruz-Corraliza was taken into custody after refusing to come out of the trailer. His capture was assisted by the US Marshals K-9 unit.

Cruz-Corraliza was arraigned on charges of assault first degree (class "B" Felony), two counts of attempted assault first degree (class "C" felony), and assault second degree (class "D" felony). He post his $10,000/$20,000 bail following arraignment.