Second man has been arraigned on charges for attempted killing on Broadway

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A second man has been arraigned on charges in connection to a gang related attack that took place in Buffalo over the weekend.

Prosecutors say that Demetrius F. Gore, 52, while acting with Amari Atkins, 27, and another unidentified person, intentionally attempted to cause the death of a victim by stabbing, kicking, and punching him. The alleged attack took place on Sunday, Aug. 2023 around 1:30 p.m. on Broadway near Deshler Street.

The 41-year-old victim was taken to ECMC for treatment where he remains with serious injuries.

Gore was arraigned on Tuesday on one count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, one count of Assault in the First Degree and one count of Gang Assault in the First Degree (Class “B” violent felonies).

On Monday, Atkins was arraigned on one count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, one count of Assault in the First Degree and one count of Gang Assault in the First Degree (Class “B” violent felonies).