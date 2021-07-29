Second arrest made in Niagara Falls Pine Avenue attack

Quennel Jordan, 37, and Eddie Thomas, 22, have been charged in the Tuesday night assault.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A second arrest has been made in a case involving two men who allegedly beat another man on Tuesday night in Niagara Falls.

Quennel Jordan, 37, was arrested on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in attacking a 34-year-old man on Tuesday night at the Raymart on Pine Avenue. Eddie Thomas, 22, was arrest on the scene and was charged with one count of second-degree assault.

Police claim Thomas and Jordan beat the victim until unconscious and continued to assault him while he lay motionless on the ground. The victim was transported to ECMC where he was listed in stable condition with multiple facial fractures.

Jordan was charged with one count of second-degree assault for the attack on Tuesday and charged him with one count of first-degree assault, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth and seventh degree, and criminal possession of narcotics in the fourth degree related to a different incident.

The other charges include an incident on 9th Street on July 19. Police allege Jordan hit a 62-year-old in the head with a baseball bat who sustained serious injuries and remains hospitalized.

The narcotics charges stem from an investigation after Jordan was arrested and charged with second-degree assault for allegedly striking a 52-year-old victim in the head with an object at the 700 block of 8th Street on June 13, according to police.