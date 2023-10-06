Search warrant leads to arrest

One man arrested after search warrant conducted finds weapons and drugs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police Department conducted a search warrant on Thursday on the 500 block of Busti Avenue, leading to an arrest.

Police said the 56-year-old Buffalo man, Jeremias Medina, was seen making a suspicious transaction, which led to the findings of his arrest.

Medina has two previous felony convictions for narcotics-related charges. he was found to have in his possession a 10-round loaded Taurus 9mm handgun, 940 grams of Fentanyl, a small amount of cocaine, $5,860 in cash, scales, and other drugs.

He was charged with criminal use of drug paraphernalia, operation of a motor vehicle by an unlicensed drive, criminal possession of a weapon, and multiple counts criminal possession of a controlled substance.