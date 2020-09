Car with kids inside and unhurt abandoned less than two blocks away.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say two children are safe after the car they were in was stolen Monday morning.

It happened around 10 AM in the 100 block of Anderson Place. A family member was nearby when two suspects jumped in the car and took off.

The car was abandoneda with the young boy and girl inside a short time later less than two blocks away at Lexington and West Utica.