Search underway for North Collins bank robber

NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. — The hunt is on for the suspect who allegedly robbed a Southtowns bank Tuesday morning.

The Erie County Sheriff's office says they are looking for the person responsible after the Village of North Collins Community Bank branch was held up just before 11:30.

The suspect is described as a black male, about six feet tall with short hair and a thin build. Deputies say he entered the bank and gave the teller a note demanding the teller's cash drawer be emptied. He was wearing a blue surgical mask, ripped jeans with exposed red underwear and white sneakers.

The suspect fled the bank and made off in a waiting vehicle. That vehicle is described as a newer silver sedan with no front license plate.

See images of the suspect and the car below.

Schools in the area were put in lockdown during the incident.