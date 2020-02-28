CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Charges are pending against a man taken into custody for an early morning domestic incident in Cheektowaga.

Police says they answered a call of a person with a gun shortly after 4:30 Friday morning on Preston Road. While in that area, they located a female victim on Andrews Avenue who said she was assaulted by a man and that he had also fired a shot from a handgun.

A witness told police the man took off on foot. The Erie County Sheriff's K-9 and Air One helicopter were called in to get a search underway.

Buffalo Police developed information on where the suspect might be and he was ultimately found and placed under arrest at a home on Roma Avenue in Buffalo. Charges are pending at this time.

The female was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

