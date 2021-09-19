Police: Search for suspect who shot at officers closes portion of 33, east of Batavia

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is advising residents to lock their doors and to immediately report any suspicious activity by calling 911.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A portion of the 33 east of Batavia is closed as a group of law enforcement agencies search for a suspect who they say shot at police.

The incident began around 6:15 p.m. Sunday near Mill Road. The 33 is now closed between Prole Road, west of the Thruway, and Caswell Road, which is east of it.

One suspect is in police custody, and the Genesee County Sheriff's Office is advising residents to keep their doors locked and to immediately report any suspicious activity by calling 911.