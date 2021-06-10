Search for suspect after NYS trooper shot near Binghamton

Police from multiple agencies searched the area for 34-year-old suspect Jason D. Johnson. They say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Police are searching for a man they say shot a state trooper during a welfare check in the Binghamton area.

Troopers say the suspect is identified as Jason D. Johnson, age 34. He is 5’7 and approximately 160 pounds. His hair is longer than pictured and in a long mohawk style.

State police say Trooper Becky Seager was shot in her hip area Wednesday night while working with Broome County sheriff’s deputies checking on the welfare of a person in Colesville, about a dozen miles east of Binghamton.

Officials say officers exchanged gunfire with Johnson before he fled the area.

Police said Trooper Seager's injuries were not life-threatening and that she was at a local hospital Thursday morning. Local schools switched to remote learning as police from multiple agencies searched the area for Johnson.

Police continue to search the area in Colesville for Johnson. They say Johnson may be operating a 1996 Ford F-250 pick-up truck, blue in color with the NY license plate HZV7759.