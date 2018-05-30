SODUS, NY - Crews continue to search for a missing toddler whose mother was found buried on a Sodus farm, as the woman's boyfriend appeared in court on a related charge.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers have spent days scouring the farm where Selena Hidalgo-Calderon worked and where her decomposing body was found May 23 between two logs and covered with soil and branches. Authorities have not said how the 18-year-old Guatemala native died.

Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts said the search for 14-month-old Owen Hidalgo-Calderon would continue as long as necessary, despite a state police decision Tuesday to cancel an Amber Alert that was issued May 25. The boy and his mother were last seen alive May 16.

Virts said the alert was canceled administratively after a review of the criteria.

Selena Hidalgo-Calderon's 25-year-old boyfriend was arrested last week after a hunter's trail camera recorded him going in and out of the woods with a shovel. Everardo Donoteo-Reyes, also known as Ebavardo Gutierrez-Reyes, has admitted to burying the woman — but not killing her, Virts said.

Donoteo-Reyes, a farm worker, appeared Tuesday in Sodus Town Court on an evidence tampering charge. He was represented by public defender Andrew Correia, who declined to comment except to say that Reyes waived a preliminary hearing. A grand jury will hear the case.

Donoteo-Reyes is from Mexico and is in the United States illegally, Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement. He was removed from the country in 2016 and again in 2017 following a federal conviction for illegal entry, the agency said.

Donoteo-Reyes, who is not Owen's father, was being held on $25,000 bail in the Wayne County Jail.

"We will continue to conduct parallel investigations," Virts said outside court, "a search for Owen and a homicide investigation

Virts said he remained hopeful but expressed his doubts that the boy would be found alive after being missing for nearly two weeks. He also hoped to allay concerns among members of the migrant worker community who feared speaking to police.

"I don't care about your race, creed, color or national origin," Virts said. "If you are a victim, we are going to work hard to protect you or bring justice to you. If you are a perpetrator we are going to hunt you down."

Hidalgo-Calderon was from Guatemala and spoke little English. Officials say she had been in the United States since November 2016 and was in the process of being deported although her family had pending applications for asylum.

She had lived in the Sodus area for about three months with Donoteo-Reyes, 25, whom she met while working at another area farm. The pair had lived together since November 2017.

