SODUS, NY - Search efforts to find missing 14-month-old Owen Hildalgo-Calderon have now entered a sixth day in Wayne County. That baby boy went missing nearly two weeks ago, and a very intense ground search has been ongoing since then.

An amber alert remains in effect for portions of Western New York.

The amber alert remains in effect for Orleans, Genesee and portions of Wyoming and Allegany counties. This is being done as a precaution, as search teams sift through a farm in Sodus, Wayne County.

The Wayne County Sheriff says there's no evidence Owen was abducted.

"My experience in law enforcement what I've seen and the interviews that I've seen personally I believe this will be a recovery," said Wayne County sheriff, Bobby Virts, "I don't believe that he is alive because of the time period that has gone by."

More: AMBER alert issued for missing WNY toddler

Owen's mom, Selena Hidalgo-Calderon, 18, was found dead last week, about a half-mile away from her home. 25-year-old Alberto Reyes, Calderon's boyfriend, has been charged with tampering with evidence. Police say he admitted to removing Calderon's body from their home, and burying her.

So far, he has not been connected to the murder or Owen's disappearance.

Hundreds of people from volunteers to first responders have been combing through thick brush for Owen.

In the meantime, police are reviewing a cell phone that may belong to Reyes.

"We did receive through interviews and our investigators and my civil investigation that we had information that Reyes discarded a phone on 104 when he was being given a ride from here to Attica, NY," Virts said.

Police hope this leads to new information in this ongoing investigation.

Search efforts will end Monday in a couple hours and are expected to resume Tuesday. That's also when Reyes is scheduled to have a hearing on that tampering charge.

© 2018 WGRZ