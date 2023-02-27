Schumer calls on Kia, Hyundai to take action to provide support to car owners that have had cars stolen

The senator says more than 300 Kias and Hyundais have been stolen in Buffalo since the first of the year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was in Buffalo Monday to call on Kia and Hyundai to take action to provide support to car owners affected by a social media that shows how easy it is to steal the vehicles.

He was joined by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.

Senator Schumer says more than 300 Kias and Hyundais in Buffalo have been stolen in just 2023.

"This year alone, it is the end of February, and over 350 kias and Hyundais have been stolen in Buffalo," said Schumer. " Let me repeat, 350 cars stolen in Buffalo, in just the past two months."

Last October, 4 teens were killed in Buffalo when the stolen Kia they were riding in crashed. Their ages ranged in age from 14 to 17 years old. Two others were injured, including the driver who is facing charges.

Schumer wants the automakers to take action.

"I'm calling on the two car companies, Kia and Hyundai, to take action right now to provide support to owners of these cars," he said. "When people bought these cars, they had no idea that they were so prone."

Schumer wants the automakers to provide free, anti-theft kits, including steering wheel locks to all affected owners and to develop a universal software fix that solves this issue as soon as possible.

Both Kia and Hyundai said they were providing security updates to millions of vehicles.

About 3.8 million Hyundais and 4.5 million Kias are eligible for the software update, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said earlier this month.

Two weeks ago, Hyundai said updates began for nearly 4 million vehicles beginning with a million model year 2017-2020 Elantra, 2015-2019 Sonata and 2020-2021 Venue vehicles. The software upgrade is scheduled to be available for the remaining eligible vehicles by June.

“We have prioritized the upgrade’s availability for owners and lessees of our highest selling vehicles and those most targeted by thieves in order for dealers to service them first," said Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor America.

Schumer is also asking the National Highway Transportation Safety Agency to investigate how predictable and avoidable this safety defect is and what can be done to fix the problem.