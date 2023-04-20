School threat in Genesee County under investigation

The threat led to a juvenile being interviewed by law enforcement officials Thursday.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A threat was made that someone was going to "shoot up a school" in Genesee County, leading to a juvenile being interviewed by law enforcement officials Thursday.

The Genesee County 911 Dispatch Center received a call from the Veterans Administration Hotline around 1:07 p.m., reporting that the threat had been made by a male. That information was quickly passed along to city and county officials.

"An initial trace of the phone number provided showed the phone to be in the City of Batavia area," the Batavia Police Department said.

After that, all Genesee County schools were placed in a lockout. Eventually, police said the threat was deemed as not credible, and the lockout was lifted around 2:25 p.m.

A juvenile was being interviewed by the City of Batavia Detective Bureau about the school threat. No further information about the juvenile has been released at this time.