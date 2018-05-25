CROSBY, Texas - Hundreds of mourners gathered at a Crosby church Friday for the funeral of Santa Fe High School shooting victim Christian “Riley” Garcia one week after the massacre.

Garcia has been called a hero by at least one eyewitness who says the 15-year-old saved multiple students by barricading a door with his body so the shooter could not make entry. Garcia was killed when the shooter fired through the door.

“Courage in the face of evil,” said Crosby Church pastor Keenan Smith at Garcia’s funeral. “When evil tried to win, he said, ‘not on my watch.’ In the servant’s heart, he selflessly put others' safety ahead of his own life. I truly believe that in those moments, that the hand of God was holding him.”

Christian “Riley” Garcia has been called a hero by at least one eyewitness who says the 15-year-old saved multiple students by barricading a door with his body so the shooter couldn't make entry. He was killed when the shooter fired through the door.

Homer, Michelle

The pastor says Garcia played football, was a master craftsman, an active church member and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Garcia’s prize buck mount was seated next to the teen’s casket during the service.

Dozens of elaborate floral arrangements had been delivered, filling the altar and aisles.

Jai Gillard, the Santa Fe High School freshman who was there as the shooter tried to open the door blocked by Garcia, attended the funeral.

“He was getting closer to our door, and the person who was barricading it was Christian,” Gillard said. “Making sure we didn’t get hurt.”

In true military fashion, the Crosby High School Junior ROTC presented the American flag to Garcia’s parents.

It was a fitting goodbye for the teen too young to enlist, but still died a soldier’s death.

MORE

Remember Their Names: The Santa Fe High School shooting victims

Photos: Victims killed in the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School

Photos: Victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting 01 / 31 01 / 31

Photos: Memorial grows for victims at Santa Fe High School

Photos: Memorial grows for victims at Santa Fe High School A strong message of unity sits at the base of the Santa Fe High School memorial. It shows just how much this community is coming together to heal following this tragedy. 01 / 22 A strong message of unity sits at the base of the Santa Fe High School memorial. It shows just how much this community is coming together to heal following this tragedy. 01 / 22

© 2018 KHOU