Salamanca man indicted on multiple child porn charges

Robert Calkins, Jr., 37, is being charged with the production, receipt, and possession of child pornography.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The United States Attorney's Office Western District of New York announced Wednesday that Salamanca man was indicted on child pornography charges.

Robert Calkins, Jr., 37, is being charged with the production, receipt, and possession of child pornography.

According to the news release, in April of 2020, the New York State Police began investigating Calkins after receiving dozens of reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children referencing Calkins as possessing suspected child pornography within his Google accounts.

In September of 2020, State Police investigators executed a search warrant at Calkins’ E. Jefferson Street residence in Salamanca. Police seized four cell phones and an SD card.

According to the release, a forensic analysis recovered thousands of images and videos of child pornography, including several images that Calkins produced using a minor victim.