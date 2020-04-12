Salamanca man charged with attempting to have sex with 14-year-old girl

Richard Buffalo, 36, is facing charged with enticement and attempted enticement of a minor.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cattaraugus County man is accused of using social media to try and entice a teenage girl to meet up with him to have sex.

Richard Buffalo, 36, of Salamanca is charged with enticement and attempted enticement of a minor and attempted transfer of obscene matter to an individual under the age of 16.

The US Attorney's office says Buffalo started communicating with the teen via Snapchat in October asking her if she wanted to have sex with him and even offering to pick her up. Despite the victim telling Buffalo she was only 14 he persisted.

Last month, an undercover officer, posing as the teen started communicating with Buffalo. Believing the officer was the victim, he allegedly repeated his request for sex as well as for nude pictures of her. The office says the defendant also sent nude pictures of himself to the undercover officer.

Buffalo later arranged a meeting with the undercover officer and when he arrived at the predetermined location, he was arrested. He's being held pending a detention hearing next week.