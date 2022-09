The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on the 200 block of Roslyn Street, near East Delavan Avenue and Bailey Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was shot in the arm Sunday evening on Roslyn Street and was taken to the hospital to be treated.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Roslyn Street, near East Delavan Avenue and Bailey Avenue, according a spokesperson with the Buffalo Police Department.

The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center. There was no immediate update on the man's condition.