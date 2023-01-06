Rochester woman pleads guilty to assaulting 2 people on a flight from Buffalo to Chicago

Cynthia McKnight, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of simple assault in the special aircraft jurisdiction.

Cynthia McKnight, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of simple assault in the special aircraft jurisdiction. Before take off on April 19, 2022, McKnight reportedly engaged in a verbal altercation with two passengers at the front of an American Airline flight leaving from Buffalo Niagara International Airport that was bound for Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

McKnight spat on a passenger after the plane began to taxi to the runway.

The plane was forced to return to the gate because of her actions. McKnight tried to leave the plane while it was still in motion, pushing a flight attendant who was preventing her from opening the door.

McKnight was able to open the door to the plane, which caused the emergency slide to inflate. She then left the plane.

Her charge carries a possible sentence of six months in prison and a $5,000 fine.