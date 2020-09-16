Rochester pair arrested for attempted gas station burglaries in Genesee County

Jennifer D. Abrams, 29, and Tarus O. Fluitt, 47, are both facing burglary and criminal mischief charges.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Two people from Rochester are both facing felony burglary and criminal mischief charges after allegedly attempting to break into two gas stations in Genesee County early Wednesday morning.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says Jennifer D. Abrams, 29, and Tarus O. Fluitt, 47, allegedly tried to gain entry to the Kwik Fill gas station located at 7010 West Main Road in Le Roy by throwing two large rocks through the front glass door. Deputies say both allegedly fled the scene after they were unable to enter the store.

The pair then allegedly tried to make entry to the Crosbys gas station, located at 5267 Clinton Street Road in Batavia, by throwing a large paver stone through the front glass door.

Abrams and Fluitt were allegedly in the process of stealing approximately $3,500 worth of cigarettes when deputies arrived to the scene to check on the business. Deputies say both fled out an alternate entrance and into a wooded area behind the store. Both were apprehended shortly after.

It's alleged that Abrams and Fluitt caused over $1,500 worth of damage to the gas station.

Abrams was arraigned and remanded to Genesee County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash, $20,000 bond. Abrams has been charged with burglary in the third degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, attempted burglary in the third degree, criminal mischief in the third degree and two counts of conspiracy in the fifth degree.

Fluitt remains in custody and is awaiting arraignment. Fluitt is facing similar charges, in addition to criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.