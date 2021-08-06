Rochester mayor's husband faces additional drug charges

Timothy Granison initially was charged last month with being part of a cocaine distribution ring in the city. A related federal complaint unsealed Monday accuses him of receiving bulk quantities of cocaine from a co-defendant and then distributing it to other alleged traffickers.

Granison is one of six people named in the complaint. His lawyer says he is reviewing the allegations. Warren is seeking a third term and has said she signed a separation agreement with Granison years ago. She is being challenged in a mayoral primary on June 22.