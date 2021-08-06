Rochester mayor's husband faces additional drug charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — (Editor's note: The attached video was originally posted May 20, 2021)
The husband of Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is facing additional drug trafficking charges.
Timothy Granison initially was charged last month with being part of a cocaine distribution ring in the city. A related federal complaint unsealed Monday accuses him of receiving bulk quantities of cocaine from a co-defendant and then distributing it to other alleged traffickers.
Granison is one of six people named in the complaint. His lawyer says he is reviewing the allegations. Warren is seeking a third term and has said she signed a separation agreement with Granison years ago. She is being challenged in a mayoral primary on June 22.