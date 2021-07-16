Rochester mayor also charged after search of home found guns

The mayor is facing criminal charges in connection with a May search of the home she shares with her husband.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is facing criminal charges in connection with a May search of the home she shares with her husband.

The charges are the first against her in connection to the raid.

A grand jury indicted Warren and her husband Timothy Granison on a felony count of criminal possession of a firearm, as well as two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, which is a misdemeanor.

They were also charged with a misdemeanor for having unsecured weapons. Granison was already facing drug and weapons counts in connection to the search.

Messages seeking comment were left with attorneys for Warren and Granison.