BATAVIA, N.Y. — Wednesday would have been the 44th birthday of a man who was stabbed to death trying to break up a fight in Batavia last year. And the man who killed him may never get out of prison.

Quinton Edmonds, 31, was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for killing Michael Paladino Jr. last June.

Police say that Paladino stepped in when he found Edmonds hitting a woman outside his apartment on Ross Street and that Edmonds left and came back with a knife to kill him.

Genesee County Judge Charles Zambito told Edmonds his long criminal history means he's run out of second chances.

"It makes my job easy because it means you just don't belong in the community," Zambito said. "You're too much of a risk to the rest of us and to people like Michael Paladino."

Family members of Paladino who spoke at the hearing called him a hero.

