Crime

Rochester man sentenced for illegal handgun found in his pocket during protest last year

Amauri Smith, 20, was sentenced to five years probation for attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.
Credit: Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Rochester man was sentenced to five years of probation for bringing a loaded, illegal handgun to a March For Our Lives protest in Buffalo last summer.

Amauri Smith, 20, was sentenced to five years probation for attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. 

On June 11, 2022,  Buffalo Police Department Intelligence Unit members saw Smith walking on Jefferson Avenue near Glenwood Avenue. They spotted what appeared to be a handgun in his pocket. 

Officer confronted him and found the loaded, illegal handgun.

Smith pleaded guilty to one count of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in November. 

