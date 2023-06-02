Rochester man sentenced for illegal handgun found in his pocket during protest last year

Amauri Smith, 20, was sentenced to five years probation for attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Rochester man was sentenced to five years of probation for bringing a loaded, illegal handgun to a March For Our Lives protest in Buffalo last summer.

Amauri Smith, 20, was sentenced to five years probation for attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

On June 11, 2022, Buffalo Police Department Intelligence Unit members saw Smith walking on Jefferson Avenue near Glenwood Avenue. They spotted what appeared to be a handgun in his pocket.

Officer confronted him and found the loaded, illegal handgun.