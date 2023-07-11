Rochester man sentenced to prison

A Rochester man has been sentenced to prison for drug and gun-related charges.

Janard D. Warnick was convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime by U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci, Jr.

The offenses Warnick committed were made known in February of 2022 when investigators executed a search warrant at Warnick's house.

The investigators recovered approximately 61 grams of cocaine, 1.8 grams of fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl, 2 grams of crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia at the scene.

On top of this, they also found three firearms and a variety of ammunition.