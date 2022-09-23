Rochester man pleads guilty in connection to 2021 shooting in Amherst

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said an 18-year-old admitted to shooting a 17-year old with a rifle on Fairgreen Drive in July of 2021.

AMHERST, N.Y. — A man from Rochester pleaded guilty to attempted murder for a drive-by shooting that happened in the Town of Amherst.

That victim was left paralyzed by the shooting.

Because the suspect was 17 years old at the time of the crime, they are not being identified by the Erie County District Attorney's Office at this time.

He faces 25 years in prison when he is sentenced in December.