Rochester man going to prison for selling fentanyl

A Rochester man has been sentenced to 2 years in prison for selling fentanyl

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Robert Colon, a 31-year-old man from Rochester, has been sentenced to serve two years in prison for selling fentanyl in March of 2022.

Colon sold not only fentanyl but also cocaine to an undercover law enforcement officer, which resulted in his arrest.

At the time of his arrest, he had around 189 baggies of fentanyl, 16 baggies of cocaine, and $1,748 in cash, which was taken by law enforcement.

This high quantity in both drugs, and cash is what signified Colon was making and profiting from sales.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation led by the Rochester Police Department, under the direction of Chief David Smith, the Greater Rochester Area Narcotics Enforcement Team, and Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Matthew Scarpino.