Rochester man charged with harassment following incident at Six Flags Darien Lake

Deputies say Antonio Santiago Jr. allegedly punched and pushed a victim at the theme park.

DARIEN, N.Y. — A 43-year-old man from Rochester was arrested and charged with harassment in the second degree following an incident earlier this week at Six Flags Darien Lake.

According to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, Antonio Santiago Jr. was arrested following an investigation into a "physical domestic." Deputies say Santiago allegedly punched and pushed a victim at the theme park.