BATAVIA, N.Y. — A Rochester man is charged with a carjacking in Batavia Tuesday morning.

Police say Constantine Murrell, 35, of Rochester, had a gun and stole a car from people on Jackson Street. He then led police on a high-speed chase through city streets.

However, the crash did not last long before Murrell crashed the vehicle into a sign and a tree at the V.A. campus.

He is charged with robbery, unlawfully fleeing a police officer, and several other vehicle and traffic charges.

