Rochester man going to prison for assaulting federal officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 30-year old man from Rochester is going to prison for a 12-months for assaulting a federal officer in May 2022.
Raymond Brock was taken into custody on May 2, 2022, by US Marshals at his home. While in custody, Brock became uncooperative and refused to walk. One of the Marshals tried to speak to Brock about why he was arrested when officials say Brock started to resist. He told the officer he was going to spit in his face and did so.
Officials say the spit contained blood and hit the officer in the face and mouth.