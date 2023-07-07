Carjacker sentenced to serve 174 months

Rochester man convicted of carjacking, and gun charges has been charged

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Rochester man was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for car jacking and gun charges.

Devin C. Johnson of Rochester was arrested in April 2022 on charges of carjacking, and gun violence.

The US Attorney Western District office says Johnson forcibly took over a taxi drivers cab by pressing a gun to the drivers head, tossing him out of the car and fleeing the scene with the stolen vehicle.

Alongside with pressing the gun to the cab drivers head, Johnson also fired at the ground next to the victim and struck him in the head multiple times before he fled.

In attempt to conduct a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle the Monroe County Sheriffs were able to pull over Johnson where he then got out of the vehicle and ran away on foot.

Following a short on foot pursuit Johnson was apprehended and turned over to the Rochester Police Department.

A 9mm pistol, which was reported stolen in South Carolina, was found nearby at the scene where Johnson had ran away from.

Once reviewing the case as part of the U.S Attorneys Safe Neighborhoods initiative, Johnson was convicted and sentenced to 174 months by U.S District Judge David G. Larimer.