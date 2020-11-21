Road check leads to felony drug possession arrest in Jamestown

Troopers say that while talking to individuals who had been stopped at a road check on Route 60 in Jamestown, they smelled marijuana 'emanating' from the vehicle.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — On Thursday, New York State Police arrested a Fredonia man after allegedly finding drugs during a road check.

The vehicle was searched, and troopers say they recovered "a bag containing 35 Ecstasy pills, over seven ounces of marijuana, and several items used for weighing and packaging drugs."

The troopers determined the drugs and paraphernalia belonged to Philip Whitfield, 27, of Fredonia, who was riding in the vehicle.

Whitfield was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, criminal possession of marijuana in the forth degree and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

He was processed at the State Police in Jamestown and issued appearance tickets for next month.