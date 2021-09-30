Reward up to $7,500 offered for information about man's death

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the death of Juan Rosado.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person, or people, responsible for the death of Juan Rosado.

According to Crime Stoppers, Rosado was found unresponsive near the corner of Delaware Avenue and North Street in the City of Buffalo - he had suffered multiple injuries. Rosado was taken to the hospital by ambulance and later died on July 22.

A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered.