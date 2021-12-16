Reward of up to $7,500 offered for information about Buffalo homicide

Crime Stoppers Western New York is seeking information leading to the arrest of indictment of the person responsible for the homicide of Paris Stephens.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers Western New York is offering up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest of indictment of the person responsible for the homicide of Paris Stephens.

Stephens was killed on June 25 at Kehr Street and French Street in the City of Buffalo.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.

Crime Stoppers is also offering rewards for information about several other incidents in the Buffalo area. Click the links below for more information.