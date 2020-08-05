TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A reward is now being offered for tips that lead to the arrest or indictment of the person(s) responsible for the homicide of a Town of Tonawanda woman.

The body of Diane Wolfe was found inside her Yorkshire Avenue home Monday morning. Police have not said how Wolfe was killed. Her 2019 grey/silver Honda CRV with NY plate EEV 954 was taken from the scene.

If you have any information that could help police solve this crime, call Crimestoppers WNY at 716-867-6161 or submit a tip by downloading the free Crimestoppers App "Buffalo Tips" from the Apple or Android store.

While not releasing any details of the incident, police say the general public has no reason to fear for its safety.

