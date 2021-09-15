Reward offered in shooting last week of 17-year-old in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information in the shooting of a teen last week in Buffalo.
Crime Stoppers is putting up the money for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person responsible.
The incident happened around 6 PM at May St. and Hazel Place.
If you have any information about the crime, you're urged to contact Crime Stoppers WNY at 716-867-6161. You can also submit a tip by downloading the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App 'Buffalo Tips' from the Apple or Android store.