Reward offered in shooting last week of 17-year-old in Buffalo

Incident took place around 6 PM at May St. and Hazel Place in the city.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information in the shooting of a teen last week in Buffalo.

Crime Stoppers is putting up the money for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person responsible.

