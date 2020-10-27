Reward offered in cold case homicide from 2017

Cheryl Mayes died from injuries suffered on March 11, 2017 at the Country Glenn Apartments on Bedell Rd. in Grand Island.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward hoping someone knows something that could help them solve a cold case homicide.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office was called to the Country Glenn Apartments on Bedell Rd. in Grand Island for a first aid call on March 11, 2017.

Cheryl Mayes, 38, was rushed to Kenmore Mercy Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person(s) responsible.