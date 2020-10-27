Reward offered in cold case homicide from 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward hoping someone knows something that could help them solve a cold case homicide.
The Erie County Sheriff's Office was called to the Country Glenn Apartments on Bedell Rd. in Grand Island for a first aid call on March 11, 2017.
Cheryl Mayes, 38, was rushed to Kenmore Mercy Hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person(s) responsible.
If you know anything that could help deputies crack this case, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161 or submit a tip by downloading the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App "Buffalo Tips".