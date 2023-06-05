Reward offered for information on Town of Tonawanda assault

Police say the woman was able to fight off the attacker by scratching at his eyes and face. He was last seen running down Radcliffe Road into the City of Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of a suspect who allegedly attacked a woman in the Town of Tonawanda.

The incident happened Friday, June 1 around 12:45 a.m. on Kenmore Avenue near Hawthorne Avenue.

Investigators say the woman in her 30s was walking on Kenmore Avenue when she was approached by a male from behind. She told police she has forced up a driveway and taken to the ground and choked.

Police say the woman was able to fight off the attacker by scratching at his eyes and face. He was last seen running down Radcliffe Road into the City of Buffalo.

The victim described the suspect as a Black man, 20-25 years old, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall with a dark complexion, short hair, and a thin build. He was seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie, dark sweatpants, and dark shoes.

The victim was taken to ECMC to be treated for their injuries and later released.