Reward offered for information on suspect wanted in Niagara Falls stabbing

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers Western New York is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of a suspected wanted in a Niagara Falls homicide.
Xavier Crayton is wanted by the Niagara Falls Police Department and also U.S. Marshals in connection with a fatal stabbing in the Falls that happened at 16th Street and Weston Avenue.
If you have any information on Crayton's whereabouts, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers Western New York at: 716-867-6161. You can also submit a tip by downloading the free Crime Stoppers mobile app "Buffalo Tips" from the Apple or Android stores.