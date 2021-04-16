Reward offered for information on suspect wanted in Niagara Falls stabbing

Xavier Crayton is wanted the Niagara Falls Police and U.S. Marshals in connection with a fatal stabbing in the Falls at 16th Street and Weston Avenue.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers Western New York is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of a suspected wanted in a Niagara Falls homicide.

