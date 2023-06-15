Reward offered for information on person who killed woman in North Buffalo

Jacquette Holley, 51, was found dead inside an apartment May 27, 2023 on Delaware Avenue in the City of Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person responsible for killing Jacquette Holley.

