Reward offered for information on person who killed woman in North Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person responsible for killing Jacquette Holley.
Holley, 51, was found dead inside an apartment May 27, 2023 on Delaware Avenue in the City of Buffalo. Police say it was a shooting.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to come forward. You can contact Crime Stoppers WNY at: 716-867-6161 or submit a tip by downloading the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App 'Buffalo Tips' at the Apple or Android store.